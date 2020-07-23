Teen Arrested in Worcester Broad Daylight Shooting

A Worcester, Massachusetts teen is under arrest in connection with a shooting in the city that left two people injured.

Bryan Beras, 18, is facing multiple assault and weapons-related charges after police say he opened fire Wednesday on Main Street in Worcester.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 1:30p.m. and learned one man who was shot had been driven to the hospital. Police found another man who was shot still on Main Street. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Security cameras captured the moment gunfire erupted.

"I heard a bang," said witness Greg Creagh. "Next thing I know, I hear another bang. A kid come around the corner, grabbed a pole and fell on the ground."

The shooting took place on a block of small businesses that includes a restaurant, a barber shop and a salon.

One of the bullets shattered a salon window. Another smashed a parked car.

"I heard four loud explosions," said Ron O'Clair, who lives above the shooting scene. "Under my window, 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' that's what I heard."

The man who was shot could be seen limping, then staggering toward other people.

"He was like, 'I just got shot, I just got shot,'" said Creagh. "He ran over, grabbed his bag, he said, 'Someone, call the police, I just got shot.'"

Beras is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 29. It is unclear if he has an attorney.