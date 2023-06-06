Teen arrested on gun charges in Revere Beach shooting investigation

A teenager was arrested Tuesday as part of the investigation into a double shooting at Revere Beach on Memorial Day weekend, police said.

The 17-year-old faces gun-related charges and has not been charged with shooting either of the two people who were wounded during a brawl near a bathhouse on Sunday, May 28, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It was one of several massive fights that broke out that day, leaving a third person injured in a separate shooting. All three shooting victims were expected to survive. Video shows a man opening fire on a crowd in one of the shootings.

The teenager arrested Tuesday afternoon, after he surrendered at Boston Municipal Court, was identified by investigators, who obtained a warrant charging him with carrrying a gun without a license and for carrying a gun with a defaced serial number, police said. He was held in jail until at least a dangerousness hearing set for Monday in Chelsea District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge, for which he is being charged as a juvenile.

Investigators have not yet brought any charges in the shooting itself, which took place amid a brawl near a bathhouse on Revere Beach Boulevard about 8 p.m. A 51-year-old woman was hit in the lower body and a boy was grazed by a bullet, police said, noting that more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

It was the second shooting that evening. At about 7:10 p.m., a gunman into a crowd on Centennial Avenue, hitting a 17-year-old girl in the lower body.

Local leaders have condemned the shootings.

"The type of violence we saw over the weekend will absolutely not be tolerated in our community," Patrick Keefe, Revere's acting mayor, said in a statement. "We are actively working with public safety partners to ensure a family friendly environment at America's first public beach."

After the shootings, state police increased patrols around Revere Beach on Memorial Day. Some beachgoers said the troopers should stick around at Boston area beaches all summer to help cool tensions.

NBC10 Boston's Darren Botelho and Kaitlin McKinley Becker contributed to this report.