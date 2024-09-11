Massachusetts

Teen arrested with loaded gun on school grounds in Fall River

Two officers were injured while taking the youth into custody

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A 17-year-old was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun on school grounds in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Fall River police told WJAR that they were patrolling the area around Resiliency Preparatory Academy on Rock Street due to a report that outside agitators had been observed on school grounds. Shortly before 11 a.m., school resource officers found a group of youths on school grounds, at least one of whom was not a student there.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police checked the group and found a 17-year-old with a loaded firearm. The teen attempted to fight with police and evade arrest and was taken into custody after a short struggle.

Two officers were injured during the incident, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The teen, whose name was not released, is facing charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an Firearms Identification Card and resisting arrest.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Lawrence 6 hours ago

Man charged with murder in Lawrence mother's death facing judge: Watch live

Harvard 2 hours ago

Harvard reports decline in Black students in wake of affirmative action ruling

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us