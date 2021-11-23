Local

Teen Arrested With Replica Handgun at Boston School, Police Say

The weapon wasn't a gun, officials found, but a BB gun that looks like a Glock pistol

By Asher Klein

A replica handgun found on a teenager at a Boston school on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Boston Police Department

A teenager carrying what appeared to be a pistol was arrested at a Boston public school on Tuesday, police said.

The arrest was made at Dearborn Stem Academy, Boston police said. The 14-year-old had been detained by school safety officers after they spotted him with the weapon in his waistband.

The weapon wasn't a gun, officials found, but a BB gun that looks like a Glock pistol.

The teenager, who hasn't been identified, was detained while city police officers arrived at the scene. Officials determined that he isn't enrolled in Dearborn Stem Academy or any Boston public schools.

The teen faces charges including having a firearm on school property and trespassing, police said. He is due in Boston Municipal Court.

Dearborn Stem Academy, in Roxbury, runs from 6th to 12th grade and was Boston's first to be focused on the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

