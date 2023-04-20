Teen Badly Injured When Pickup Truck Strikes Rock Formation, Rolls Over Multiple Times

A New Hampshire teen was badly injured when the pickup truck they were driving veered off Route 101 in Candia, struck a large rock formation and rolled over multiple times on Thursday.

State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 101 east in Candia shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old from Auburn had been heading east on Route 101 when it left the highway, striking a large rock formation in the center median and overturned multiple times before finally coming to rest in the travel portion of the highway.

Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police

Following the crash, several passing motorists stopped to assist the driver until emergency personnel arrived. The driver was eventually removed from the pickup by emergency crews and taken to Elliot Hospital in Mancheste with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen's name was not released by police.

Route 101 east in the area of the crash was closed for about 45 minutes as state police investigated and crews worked to remove the pickup truck and associated debris from the highway.

State police were assisted at the crash scene by Candia and Auburn police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and the Candia and Raymond fire departments.

The initial investigation identifies several potential factors leading to the crash, according to state police, including excessive sped and failure to maintain proper lane of travel. But the accident investigation remains open and active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.