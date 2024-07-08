Lawrence

Teen boy shot and killed in Lawrence

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police responded to Brook Street shortly after 9:45p.m. following a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Lawrence Police.

This article tagged under:

Lawrence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us