Teen boy shot and killed in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police responded to Brook Street shortly after 9:45p.m. following a report of shots fired in the area. Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Lawrence Police.