Teen brothers die in suspected drownings in Maine

Two 17-year-old brothers who failed to return home were discovered dead in a waterway, police said Monday.

The teens had gone to Springvale’s Holdsworth Park recreation area to swim, and they were reported missing when they did not return home, the Sanford Police Department reported.

Their bodies were recovered at 11 p.m. Sunday from the Mousam River, police said. Their identities were not released.

It was the second suspected drowning of the holiday weekend in Maine.

A New Hampshire man fell out of a boat on the Fourth of July in Casco Bay. The Coast Guard searched through the night for Edward Berke before suspending operations the following day.