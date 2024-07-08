Maine

Teen brothers die in suspected drownings in Maine

Their identities have not been released

Getty Images

Two 17-year-old brothers who failed to return home were discovered dead in a waterway, police said Monday.

The teens had gone to Springvale’s Holdsworth Park recreation area to swim, and they were reported missing when they did not return home, the Sanford Police Department reported.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Their bodies were recovered at 11 p.m. Sunday from the Mousam River, police said. Their identities were not released.

It was the second suspected drowning of the holiday weekend in Maine.

A New Hampshire man fell out of a boat on the Fourth of July in Casco Bay. The Coast Guard searched through the night for Edward Berke before suspending operations the following day.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us