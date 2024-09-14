Teen charged after Newbury school threat investigation

A teen has been charged after police in Newbury, Massachusetts investigated a threat made to a high school on Wednesday.

Newbury Police say they were alerted that a student may have made a verbal threat regarding the Triton vs Amesbury football game on Friday.

Authorities say it was determined that the teen did not have access to any weapons but was charged in connection to the threat.

“There are currently no credible threats toward public safety at Triton Regional High School or Amesbury High School,” said Chief Patricia Fisher. “Social media rumors can inflate understandable alarm amongst the community.”

"When there is a valid threat toward public safety, the police and school district will communicate those threats with the public and will work to cancel events we feel are unsafe," Chief Fisher added.