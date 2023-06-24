Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Middleborough

Teen charged in connection to triple stabbing in Middleborough

By Irvin Rodriguez

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A teenager has been charged with stabbing three other teenagers early Saturday morning.

18-year old Jayden Wainwright from Middleborough has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of people stabbed in the power lines area on Wall Street.

Officers say they located two 19-year-olds from Carver suffering from stab wounds, one had multiple wounds to his torso while the other had multiple wounds in his leg.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both teens were transported to different hospitals, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old with a stab wound in his leg was transported to Tobey Hospital, police say.

Wainwright's was held on $25,000 cash bail, and is being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston police 7 mins ago

Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women 2 hours ago

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women celebrates 25 Years

He is expected in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Middleborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us