Teen Charged With Murder After Shooting in Front of Revere Ice Cream Shop

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was shot to death in front of an ice cream shop this weekend in Revere, Massachusetts.

Yaseen Butt of Revere was found suffering from a gunshot wound just after 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the Twist and Shake at 82 Revere Beach Blvd, state police said. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Thursday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Felix Martinez had been charged in Butt's death.

Martinez was arraigned Thursday by telephone on charges including murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery, according to prosecutors. The case is being heard at Chelsea District Court.

Martinez is accused of stealing two backpacks, including one worth about $800, from Butt and another person. Someone who was with Martinez showed what appeared to be a gun, prosecutors said.

Butt and some companions allegedly confronted Martinez to try to get the backpacks back. Martinez and multiple other people allegedly chased Butt, who fell to the ground, getting kicked and beaten.

While Butt was being attacked, prosecutors said, Martinez shot him.

"Yaseen's life was stolen over a backpack," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "This violence and complete disregard for human life is unacceptable."

“It’s just incredible because these kids, they’re running around with these guns, they think they’re playing video games, but it’s not, it’s someone’s life," Richard Covino, a bouncer, said after the shooting. "There’s a mother at home whose heart is broken right now, you know, because some kid wanted to waive a gun and think that he was a big shot.”

