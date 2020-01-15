Local
Massachusetts

Teen Charged With Murder in Boston’s 1st Homicide of 2020

One teenager has been charged with the murder of another in Boston's first homicide of 2020.

A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a double shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester. He was later identified as Treshawn Boyd of Boston. Another victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday, police announced that 18-year-old Daventy Walker of the city's Mattapan neighborhood had been arrested on murder charges.

Walker will be arraigned Thursday in Dorchester District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

