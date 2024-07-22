Teen charged with murder in Chelsea stabbing

A man is dead and a teenager charged with his murder after a deadly brawl in Chelsea, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Joksin Briones-Blandon, 18, a Malden resident, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Santos Cartegena, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

This comes after a fight broke out at the intersection of Highland and Grove streets in Chelsea around 10 p.m. Saturday. Chelsea police offered few details that night, but confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital. The DA's office confirmed Monday that one of those men, Cartegena, was stabbed. Cartegena took himself to Whidden Hospital and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for surgery, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officials say surveillance footage shows three men, including Briones-Blandeon and Cartegena, fighting. At one point Briones-Blandon can be seen taking a kitchen knife out of a backpack, stabbing Cartegena in the back.



The teen was arrested shortly after the fight when he returned to the scene to pick up a red motorcycle. He was held without bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.

“This was an exceptionally violent incident that was captured on video, giving investigators valuable information to help determine what happened and who was involved. I offer my deepest sympathies to Mr. Cartegena and his family and friends,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media statement.