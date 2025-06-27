Teen cyclist hit by car in Framingham

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Concord Street and Dennison Avenue, police said. It was caught on video.

The cyclist was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"I saw him on the floor, I grabbed by phone, and I was calling 911," said Carol Santos, who works nearby. "When I was on the phone with the police, they were screaming that he was breathing, he was, like, OK."

Witnesses say he landed several feet away.

"It's sad. He's a young kid," Santos said, adding that she's glad his injuries aren't life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

"She was scared," Santos said.

Neighbors say there have been problems at the intersection in the past.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.