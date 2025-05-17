Massachusetts

14-year-old's death in Peabody under investigation

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

police tape
Shutterstock

A death investigation is underway in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Peabody police said in a joint statement that they are investigating the “tragic” death of a 14-year-old. They said early Saturday morning, Peabody police responded to a 911 call. Emergency personnel responded and immediately began lifesaving measures, however the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The death remains under investigation by Peabody police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As the deceased individual is a minor, investigators said no additional information will be released on Saturday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us