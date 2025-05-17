14-year-old's death in Peabody under investigation

A death investigation is underway in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Peabody police said in a joint statement that they are investigating the “tragic” death of a 14-year-old. They said early Saturday morning, Peabody police responded to a 911 call. Emergency personnel responded and immediately began lifesaving measures, however the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation by Peabody police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As the deceased individual is a minor, investigators said no additional information will be released on Saturday.