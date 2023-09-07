Teen dies after motorcycle crash last week in Cambridge, DA says

A teenage passenger who was on a motorcycle when it crashed last Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has died.
The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 16-year-old Jaden McDaniels of Cambridge died at Beth Israel Hospital.
McDaniels was a passenger on a motorcycle whose operator crashed into a Toyota Rav4 when it was turning onto Pleasant Street from Putnam Avenue on Aug. 28, prosecutors said.
The Cambridge Police Department said that night that the passenger on a moped had suffered life-threatening injuries.
The district attorney's office said Thursday that the driver of the motorcycle had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.