Cambridge

Teen dies after motorcycle crash last week in Cambridge, DA says

Prosecutors said Thursday that 16-year-old Jaden McDaniels of Cambridge had died from injuries suffered in a crash on Aug. 28

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A teenage passenger who was on a motorcycle when it crashed last Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has died.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 16-year-old Jaden McDaniels of Cambridge died at Beth Israel Hospital.

McDaniels was a passenger on a motorcycle whose operator crashed into a Toyota Rav4 when it was turning onto Pleasant Street from Putnam Avenue on Aug. 28, prosecutors said.

The Cambridge Police Department said that night that the passenger on a moped had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The district attorney's office said Thursday that the driver of the motorcycle had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.

More Cambridge news

Harvard Square Aug 31

Repairs ongoing after manhole explosions in Harvard Square area of Cambridge

Cambridge Aug 30

Multiple manhole explosions in Cambridge's Harvard Square forced evacuations, closures

This article tagged under:

CambridgeMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us