Teen dies after motorcycle crash last week in Cambridge, DA says

A teenage passenger who was on a motorcycle when it crashed last Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has died.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 16-year-old Jaden McDaniels of Cambridge died at Beth Israel Hospital.

McDaniels was a passenger on a motorcycle whose operator crashed into a Toyota Rav4 when it was turning onto Pleasant Street from Putnam Avenue on Aug. 28, prosecutors said.

The Cambridge Police Department said that night that the passenger on a moped had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain on-scene following a serious crash involving operators of a moped & vehicle in the area of Putnam Ave. & Pleasant St.

A passenger of the moped and vehicle were both transported to local hospitals.



The district attorney's office said Thursday that the driver of the motorcycle had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.