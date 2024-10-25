Teen dies following shooting in Central Falls, Rhode Island

A 14-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting in Rhode Island on Thursday has died, police say.

Officers were called to an address on Earle Street in Central Falls at 8:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious person, according police. There they found the teen, who was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, WJAR said police confirmed the girl had died. She was a freshman at a local high school.

No other details were immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation by police. They are asking any potential witnesses to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. Tipsters can remain anonymous.