Rhode Island

Teen dies following shooting in Central Falls, Rhode Island

The incident remains under investigation, police said

By Marc Fortier and Thea DiGiammerino

Police outside a home in Earle Street in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Oct. 24, 2024.
WJAR-TV

A 14-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting in Rhode Island on Thursday has died, police say.

Officers were called to an address on Earle Street in Central Falls at 8:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious person, according police. There they found the teen, who was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in critical condition.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Friday, WJAR said police confirmed the girl had died. She was a freshman at a local high school.

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting remains under investigation by police. They are asking any potential witnesses to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or the TIPS line at (401) 727-7420. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

More Rhode Island news

Massachusetts 22 hours ago

Hasbro to lay off dozens of employees as it considers potential move to Boston

Patriots Oct 19

Patriots' Barmore apologizes after incident with Providence police

Rhode Island Oct 16

3 charged in man's shooting death on 18th birthday in Providence, RI

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us