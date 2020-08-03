Teen Driver Cited in Fatal Fall River Crash

A teenage driver has been cited for a number of charges in connection with a fatal crash in Fall River on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Bedford and Davis streets at about 9:23 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a Ford Freestyle SUV, according to police.

The victim, 81-year-old Dolores McHenry, of Fall River, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said she died later in the day.

The 19-year-old driver from Westport who police say struck McHenry stayed at the scene after the crash.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, has been cited for motor vehicle homicide due to negligent operation, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failure to remain hands-free while utilizing a cell phone while operating a vehicle, police said.

The driver is expected to be granted a hearing at Fall River District Court at a later date where it will be determined if criminal charges will be officially lodged, authorities said.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.