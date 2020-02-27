Teen Facing Numerous Charges for Vandalism of Plymouth Rock, Downtown Area

A Massachusetts teenager is facing numerous charges of vandalism to historic landmarks, including Plymouth Rock, according to police.

On the morning of Feb. 17, police received several reports of vandalism to properties that were defaced with red spray paint.

The locations police say were vandalized include:

Plymouth Rock

Pilgrim Maiden in Brewster Garden

Four Fathers Monument on Allerton Street

Memorial Bench in Brewster Garden

The concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park

The decorative rock and cement at the Town Boat Ramp

Town Map at the corner of Main and North Street

Four decorative scallop shells throughout downtown and Watertown area

After reviewing video footage from several locations, police were able to identify a 17-year-old Plymouth resident who they say is responsible for the vandalism. The male teenager has not been publically identified.

The teen is facing 11 felony counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing. It's unclear when the teen will be arraigned on the charges.

The vandalism at all the properties has since been cleaned up, police said.