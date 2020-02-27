Local
Teen Facing Numerous Charges for Vandalism of Plymouth Rock, Downtown Area

The vandalism at all the properties including Pilgrim Maiden and Pilgrim Memorial State Park has since been cleaned up, police said

By Melissa Buja

A Massachusetts teenager is facing numerous charges of vandalism to historic landmarks, including Plymouth Rock, according to police.

On the morning of Feb. 17, police received several reports of vandalism to properties that were defaced with red spray paint.

The locations police say were vandalized include:

  • Plymouth Rock
  • Pilgrim Maiden in Brewster Garden
  • Four Fathers Monument on Allerton Street
  • Memorial Bench in Brewster Garden
  • The concrete platform at Pilgrim Memorial State Park
  • The decorative rock and cement at the Town Boat Ramp
  • Town Map at the corner of Main and North Street
  • Four decorative scallop shells throughout downtown and Watertown area

After reviewing video footage from several locations, police were able to identify a 17-year-old Plymouth resident who they say is responsible for the vandalism. The male teenager has not been publically identified.

The teen is facing 11 felony counts of vandalism and one count of trespassing. It's unclear when the teen will be arraigned on the charges.

The vandalism at all the properties has since been cleaned up, police said.

This article tagged under:

teen arrestedMassachusettsvandalismPlymouth RockPilgrim Maiden
