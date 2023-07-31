Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Teen fatally shoots himself in Waldoboro, Maine, police say

Maine State Police didn't provide the deceased teen's name or say what under what circumstances he shot himself

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A 13-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot at a home in mid-coast Maine on Friday, police said.

The child's shooting at a home on Wagner Bridge Road in Waldoboro was reported Friday about 1:06 p.m., Maine State Police said on Monday.

It happened in front of two of the teenager's friends, according to police. They didn't provide the deceased teen's name or say what under what circumstances he shot himself.

The state police major crimes unit was investigating what happened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Waldoboro is a town of about 5,000 people on the coast southeast of Augusta.

This article tagged under:

Maineshootingdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us