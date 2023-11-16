Teen girl to be held 60 days after attack on 84-year-old man at Forest Hills MBTA station

A 15-year-old girl has been ordered held for 60 days after she allegedly attacked and injured an 84-year-old man at a Boston MBTA station.

The attack happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Hills. The teenager, whose name was not released, appeared Thursday in West Roxbury Juvenile Court, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Transit police responded Tuesday night to find the victim bleeding from his forehead on the upper busway. Two doctors and a medical student who were at the station were providing aid when officers arrived.

The victim remained conscious and was taken to Brigham and Women's hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to the district attorney's office, police learned during their investigation that the man had been attacked by a group of juveniles, including males and females. The girl who appeared in court Thursday was arrested the previous afternoon after being identified in surveillance footage.

Transit Police detectives arrested a female juvenile earlier today for Assault & Battery on an Elderly Person causing Injury. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/8X1mzhmCnq — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 15, 2023

Prosecutors say the girl is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, specifically a shod foot, on a person over 65.

While the judge ordered $500 bail on the new charge in addition to $500 on a previous unarmed robbery charge, the prior bail was revoked for 60 days. Conditions include GPS monitoring and requirements that she stay away from the victim and from Forest Hills.

The teenager is due back in court Dec. 4 for a probable cause hearing.

"The quick work by MBTA police in identifying and apprehending the juvenile responsible for this entirely unprovoked attack sends a direct message to anyone contemplating such intolerable crimes," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "You will be identified, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted."

There was no word on whether others allegedly involved in the attack had been identified.