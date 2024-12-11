Teen injured in Braintree crash earlier this month has died, DA says

An 18-year-old injured in a head-on car crash in Braintree, Massachusetts, last week has died, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Alexia Nixon, of Weymouth, passed away at Boston Medical Center on Tuesday night, the district attorney's office said. She was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by an alleged drunken driver in a pickup truck around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Union Street near McCusker Drive. The pickup is believed to have crossed the median and hit the SUV going the other way head on. The 18-year-old driver of the SUV and another passenger in his vehicle were also hospitalized but are expected to survive.

“The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Braintree Police Department extend our heartfelt condolences to Alexia’s family,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Timothy Cohoon said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Ryan Gorman, of Holbrook, was also hospitalized following the crash and was arraigned from his hospital bed the next day, pleading not guilty to three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, one count of driving negligently so as to endanger and one count of failing to drive within marked lanes. He is free on $5,000 bail pending his next court date on Jan. 2, 2025.

The crash remains under investigation by Masachusetts State Police, the district attorney's office and Braintree police.