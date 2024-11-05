Teen injured in Hyde Park fire has died, officials say

The teenager pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood last week has died, officials say.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that Mario Evans has passed away. He had been hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from the early-morning blaze on Oct. 29.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Hyde Park Avenue. When firefighters arrived, smoke was already showing, and firefighters went in and removed the teen from the second floor.

No firefighters were injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

District Fire Chief Eric Vinitsky briefs the media at the fire 1049 Hyde Park Ave. Approx. 4:10 smoke showing from the 2nd floor, companies extricated 1 victim transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . No FF. Injured.There are 5 adults & 3 children displaced. BFD-FIU investigating pic.twitter.com/DbZdMpFosD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2024

Video from the scene showed multiple engines and other emergency vehicles at the scene, and some of the home's windows had been broken.

Five adults and three children were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.