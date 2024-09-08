Lowell

Teen injured in Lowell shooting

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Lowell Police say they responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Common Avenue around 4 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a Boston area hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.

