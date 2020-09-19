Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dudley

Teen Injured in Dudley Rollover Crash

By Lara Salahi

Dudley Police Department

A teen was taken to the hospital following a single-car rollover crash Friday night in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Police say the SUV was headed southbound on Schofield Avenue, when he struck an embankment at the intersection of New Boston Road, causing the car to roll over.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Thompson, Conn., was the only person in the car. Police say he was taken to Harrington Hospital at Hubbard to be treated for minor injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boxford 1 hour ago

Mass. Woman Killed, 2 Injured in Single-Car Crash

wildfires 3 hours ago

Mass. Task Force 1 Completes Mission to Oregon for Wildfire Response

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say alcohol was a likely factor and charges are expected to be filed soon.

This article tagged under:

Dudley
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us