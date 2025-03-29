Teen killed, 2 others injured in Cape Cod crash

A teen was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Cape Cod on Friday afternoon.

State police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 28 north in Falmouth around 4 p.m. They found a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with "catastrophic" damage, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

One occupant was located underneath the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. Two other injured occupants were located outside the vehicle. One was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance to a Boston area hospital.

A section of Route 28 north was shut down for a time due to the crash response and investigation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.