Teen Killed in Crash Overnight in Wilmington

A 19-year-old Malden resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

A Wilmington police officer located a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, was the sole occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Wilmington police, state police and the district attorney's office.