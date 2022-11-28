Teen Killed in Maine Crash After Fleeing Scene of Earlier Hit-and-Run

A Maine teen was killed after crashing into a tree after fleeing from the scene of an earlier hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Gardner, 19, of Otisfield, was killed when his car struck a tree on Route 35 in Naples after driving into the shoulder of the road, according to News Center Maine. He had been involved in a crash a short time earlier where he rear-ended a pickup truck at a traffic light and fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said, but speed appears to be a factor. Gardner's license was suspended at the time of the crash.

No further information was released.