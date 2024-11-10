Teen, man arrested in connection to body found in Hartford, Conn.

A teenager and a man have been arrested in connection to a body that was found wrapped in a comforter in Hartford on Saturday.

Officers were called to Pope Park Highway around 7 a.m. for a report of a body found. Police said there, they found a man's body wrapped in a comforter.

According to police, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was determined that he had been shot multiple times. Officials later identified the body as 18-year-old Edgar Jose Martinez, of Hartford.

Investigators said the shooting reportedly happened about a day earlier in an apartment inside of 158 Magnolia Street. Authorities believe the body had been placed on Pope Park Highway about 24 hours before it was discovered.

Officers and detectives responded to the apartment and found evidence of a crime scene. Suspect information was developed and a suspect vehicle was identified.

Members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division, Community Patrol Division and Southwest Community Service Officers saw the vehicle traveling on Park Terrace around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was stopped and the suspects were taken into custody.

Police said a 17-year-old male is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence and 21-year-old Sender Soto-Veliz, of Hartford, is being charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.