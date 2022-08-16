Local

Teen Motorcyclist Killed in Cape Cod Hit-and-Run; Truck Driver Tracked Down, Facing OUI Charges

Barnstable police allege Richard Collins, 71, was driving drunk at the time of the crash and took off from the scene without identifying himself as police performed CPR on the 18-year-old motorcyclist who later died

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police lights
Shutterstock

An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a pick-up truck Tuesday, and police allege the truck driver was drunk when he fled from the scene while first responders were trying to save the teen's life.

Barnstable police say they responded just before noon to 3900 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Marstons Mills for the serious crash and found good Samaritans giving CPR to the motorcyclist.

Two Barnstable officers took over performing the life-saving measures, at which time police allege the truck driver drove away from the scene without identifying himself.

The motorcycle operator, identified as an 18-year-old from Centerville, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released Tuesday.

Witnesses at the crash scene helped police identify the man who drove away as 71-year-old Richard Collins, of Ipswich, Massachusetts. After police put out a BOLO to neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Collins and his black Chevy truck, the Mashpee Police Department was able to provide Barnstable police with a possible address where Collins was staying.

Barnstable officers went to that Osterville home several miles from the crash scene and arrested Collins, police said. He is charged with motor vehicle homicide, OUI liquor and negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two other traffic violations.

Collins is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsfatal crashBarnstablehit and run
