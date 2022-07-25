Teen on Bike Killed in Collision With Car in Webster, Police Say

A teenager was killed when he was hit by a car in Webster, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said.

The boy, who had recently turned 17, was hit on 1st Street near Mt. Pleasant Street about 4:07 p.m., Webster police said Monday. First responders found him unconscious, with injuries to his head.

While the bicyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries, according to police. They didn't identify him, pending notification of his family.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing Monday, with Webster police joined by regional and state police, as well as Worcester County prosecutors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police didn't immediately provide any information about the driver of the car that hit the bicyclist.

"On behalf of the Emergency Services of the Town of Webster, our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile male," police said in a statement. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all who have been directly and indirectly affected by this tragedy."