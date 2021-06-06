Local

Brockton Teen Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Quincy

19-year-old Elissandro Silva was pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach

By Abby Vervaeke

A 19-year-old male is dead after he was pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Sunday, according to Quincy police.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police say they received a call reporting a person in the water at Mound Street Beach.

Police have identified the victim as Elissandro Silva of Brockton.

“The beach drops off pretty significantly. The gentleman was recovered in about 20 feet of water," said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.

Silva went into the water to retrieve a ball, according to police.

Silva waved to the people on the short for help, but they didn't realize what was happening, according to police.

After being pulled from the water, Silva was transported to South Shore Hospital, according to police.

Police said the dive team and an officer responded to the incident, but could not find Silva in the water. A local man with diving gear went in the water and found Silva.

Mound Street Beach is small and there aren't usually many swimmers, according to police. There is no lifeguard on duty.

