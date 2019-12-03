Massachusetts

Teen Rescued From Icy Water

By Mike Pescaro and Malcolm Johnson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 13-year-old boy was rescued Tuesday from icy water in Massachusetts.

A father called the Brockton Police Department around 2:45 p.m. to report his son missing. The man told police he believed his son had gotten lost in the woods on Goldfinch Drive near Easton.

Police from Brockton and Easton responded. A police dog tracked the teen to an area deep in the woods near the water.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 13 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

"There was a bunch of emergency equipment, fire trucks, ambulance, and they were making their way out back to the woods," said neighbor Mark Jussaume.

The boy was ultimately found stuck in the icy, muddy water, which was up to his chest.

He was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was later transported to Boston Children's Hospital for further evaluation.

His father told police he was doing OK.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrocktonEastonWater Rescue
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us