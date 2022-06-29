Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Teen Rescued From Water at Beach on Cape Cod

By Thea DiGiammerino

File photo of blurry police lights.
NBC 5 News

A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by another teen at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday.

Captain Chris Adams of the Centerville Fire Department said emergency crews were called to Craigville Beach around 2:30 p.m. The victim, who is from Hyannis, had already been pulled out of the water by the time crews arrived. He was unresponsive but breathing, Adams said, and taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

The busy summer season is underway on the Cape and beaches are expected to be busy for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

More details on the teen's condition were not immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBarnstable
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us