Teen shot after confronting alleged thief in Claremont, NH

A teenager was shot and seriously injured early Sunday morning while confronting a man allegedly stealing from a vehicle in Claremont, New Hampshire, police announced.

Claremont police say they were called to the area of Front Street around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the teenager was walking to his car to go to work when he saw a man inside another vehicle, stealing. The teen confronted the suspect, leading to a fight, during which time the man fired multiple rounds from a stolen gun, one of which hit the victim in the area of his left shoulder, police said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. He's in "stable but serious condition," police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Responding officers, including a Claremont Police K9, searched the neighborhood and found numerous pieces of physical evidence, including the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting, as well as a duffle bag containing several other pieces of stolen property, police said.

Surveillance footage from multiple locations helped investigators hone in on the suspect's physical description and determine his path of escape.

Claremont police say officers were able to identify the man and arrest him within hours of the shooting.

Jared Strickland, 24, of Claremont, is facing a number of charges including first degree assault, robbery, criminal mischief, theft, falsifying physical evidence and receiving stolen property, police said.

Strickland allegedly committed these crimes while out on bail, police added.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and additional charges/arrests are likely, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Trevor Dickerman at 603-542-7010, or the Claremont Police Department anonymous tip line 603-542-7026.