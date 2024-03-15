Chelsea

Teen shot behind Home Depot in Chelsea, police say

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, say a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the rear of the Home Depot on Revere Beach Parkway

A 17-year-old was shot Friday behind a Home Depot in Chelsea, Massachusetts, police say.

The male victim was shot around 7 p.m. in rear of the store on Revere Beach Parkway, according to authorities.

Police say the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital iwht injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are searching the area for the shooter.

No further information was immediately available.

