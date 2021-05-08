Teen Shot Near Playground at Worcester Park

Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Crompton Park shortly before 8p.m. on Friday after the city's gunshot detection device was activated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot near the playground of the park. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the young boy and have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.