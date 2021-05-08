Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Teen Shot Near Playground at Worcester Park

An investigation is underway after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.

By Lara Salahi

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

Authorities are investigating after a teen was shot near a playground in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Crompton Park shortly before 8p.m. on Friday after the city's gunshot detection device was activated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot near the playground of the park. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 1 hour ago

Newport Rhode Island Makes Way for New Waterfront Hotel

Cambridge 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Stealing Dog From Car Arrested, ID'd by Cambridge Police

Police have not identified the young boy and have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us