East Bridgewater

Teen shot while riding scooter in East Bridgewater, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223

By Anthony Vega

Police lights
Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding a scooter in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on Robins Street in the parking lot of the Pomponoho Pines Condominiums, according to East Bridgewater police.

When officers arrived, they found the boy shot in the stomach, police said. He was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately released.

The victim and another 17-year-old boy were riding the scooter when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The incident, police said, wasn't random.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223.

East Bridgewater
