Teen who died while swimming in Westford quarry on Labor Day is IDed

The 18-year-old who died while swimming in a quarry in Westford, Massachusetts, with friends on Labor Day has been identified.

Chester D. Rodriguez started struggling and went underwater shortly before 5 p.m. Monday at Merrill's Quarry, state police said Wednesday, and didn't resurface.

There were no sign of foul play, police said, noting that the quarry has signs marking it as private property where trespassing is prohibited.

The quarry was featured in the Adam Sandler movie "Grown Ups 2" 10 years ago. Since then, authorities have had trouble keeping people from swimming there.

In 2018, a 16-year-old died after sneaking onto the property to go swimming with friends and not surfacing when he jumped off a high ledge, authorities said at the time.

A 17-year-old boy drowned Tuesday after swimming at a quarry that is off limits to the public in Westford, Massachusetts.

Firefighters said Monday that the quarry is dangerous and they're not even sure themselves how deep it goes.

"We were up here last week for an individual that jumped in," Westford Deputy Chief Mike Denehy said Monday. "Fortunately he was able to be rescued and is recovering so it's a yearly thing we come up here for something."

Rodriguez' body was found by divers from Lowell about 40 feet down more than an hour after his friends called 911, fire officials have said.

Cries from devastated loved ones could be heard from a distance that afternoon.

