Teen With Machete Caught Fleeing House Party in Mattapan, Police Say

A teenager was arrested after tossing a sheathed machete that was hidden in his pants and running from Boston police officers Thursday night, officials said.

The arrest came as officers were breaking up a house party on Norfolk Street across from Walker Playground in Mattapan Thursday night, Boston police said Saturday.

Called for a complaint of loud music in the area, officers saw "several individuals acting as 'security' while pat frisking individuals and providing ink hand stamps as they entered the backyard of the residence," police said in a statement.

As the officers tried to get in touch with the owner of the home, they asked the crowd to leave, and one spotted the teenager, identified only as a 16-year-old from Dorchester, who appeared to be hiding something in his pants. Police said he ran off and tossed away the sheathed machete when officers tried to talk to him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The teenager was caught and will be ordered to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on a weapons charge, police said.