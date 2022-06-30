Teen Wounded in Worcester Shooting Thursday Has Died, Police Say

A teenage boy has died after being shot in Worcester Thursday night, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was found wounded near the intersection of Millbury and Lafayette streets about 6:10 p.m. Thursday night, Worcester police said. He was rushed to the hospital but his death was announced Friday morning.

The boy was not identified, and police didn't say if anyone was arrested in the shooting, or if any suspects had been identified.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, police said, asking anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651, by texting 274637 (TIPWPD) or on worcesterma.gov/police.