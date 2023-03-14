Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

Teenage Boy Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt During Shooting in Brockton

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously hurt during a shooting early Tuesday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting was on Tribou Street just before 2 a.m., according to the DA's office.

The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead, and a 39-year-old woman seriously hurt, authorities said.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and the Brockton Police Department.

More Brockton News

Brockton Mar 2

Gov. Healey Seeing Impacts of Brockton Hospital's Closure

massachusetts rmv Mar 2

2 Plead Guilty in Connection With Brockton RMV Road Test Scandal

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us