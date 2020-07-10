A 15-year-old boy was located in a Massachusetts pond nearly two hours after first responders starting searching for him when he was reported missing, police said.

The boy was found in the water of a conservation pond about 6 p.m. and taken to the hospital, Dunstable police Chief James Dow said in a statement. Dow didn't know his current condition.

Dunstable police and firefighters, as well as divers, arrived at the pond, which is near Main Street, about 4:15 p.m., police said. They immediately began searching for the missing boy.

Dow said police had been told he'd been swimming with friends, who lost sight of him when he became distressed.

Police didn't have any further information.

The pond is located in the woods, and has a few small islands in the middle. Neighbors say it is remote.

The town is located along Massachusetts' border with New Hampshire.