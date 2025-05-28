Teen driver killed, passenger badly injured in rollover crash in Bedford, NH

A teenage driver was killed and a female passenger injured in an early-morning crash Wednesday in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Bedford police said they responded to Route 101 westbound at the Kilton Road off-ramp at 1:50 a.m. for a report of a car crash. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle with two people inside had rolled over.

The male driver, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. A female occupant, also a juvenile, suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the Kilton Road on and off ramps remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. while they continued to investigate the crash scene. They expect the investigation to last until at least mid-morning, and said drivers should expect delays.