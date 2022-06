Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who may either be in the Lowell area or in Framingham.

Rhaissa DeSouza is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and eyes, according to the Lowell Police Department. She was last seen in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and light pink Nike Air sneakers.

Police didn't say when or where Rhaissa was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call police at 978-937-3200.