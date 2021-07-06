Teenage Girl in Stolen NH Pickup Truck Leads Police on Chase in Maine

A teenage girl from New Hampshire led police on a chase in a stolen pickup truck across the border in Maine on Monday, smashing through a back yard and hitting a pair of vehicles along the way, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released due to her age, thwarted three different sets of spike mats Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sherriff's Department deployed for the stolen Chevrolet pickup truck after it was reported stolen out of Berlin, New Hampshire, on Monday around 5:35 p.m., officials said Tuesday.

The truck was spotted headed east through a construction zone on Route 2 in Bethel, Maine, officials said, where the driver struck another vehicle and a barrier. After avoiding the spike mats, the girl allegedly turned on to Knox Street, a dead end road, and proceeded to drive through a yard, crash through a fence and smashed into yet another parked vehicle.

The teenager made it back on to Route 2 and headed west toward Bethel, officials said. But at the street's intersection with Whippoorwill Road in Rumford, the truck drove over a set of spike mats put out by a Maine state trooper, officials said, and then an officer successfully stopped the truck by spinning it around through what's known as a PIT maneuver.

Uninjured, the driver was brought back across the state line and into custody of the Berlin Police Department.

It is unclear what charges, if any, the girl will face, or if she has an attorney.