A teenage girl is missing from Durham, New Hampshire, and may be heading out of state, police said Saturday.

Lyric Dash Cancer, 15, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. leaving somewhere on Hampshire Avenue, Durham police said. She may have entered a black SUV.

Police said Lyric, who was last seen wearing a denim jumper and a headband or scarf, may be trying to head to New York or New Jersey.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 911 or Durham police at 603-868-2324.