Teenager Arrested in Attack on 2 Men at MBTA Station in Dorchester, Police Say

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in an attack on two men outside a Boston MBTA station that took place Monday morning, transit police said.

The 15-year-old wasn't identified when police announced the arrest Thursday, but officials said they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

The assault took place at a bike rack outside Shawmut Station in Dorchester, according to police. A group of teenagers surrounded two men, aged 69 and 47, and demanded they give them money at knifepoint.

When the men didn't comply, they were punched in head, police said. The men were treated on scene by Boston EMS.