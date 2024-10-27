Teenager arrested in connection to armed robbery in Dorchester

Dorchester

According to BPD, they responded to the area of 613 Park Street for a report of an armed robbery on October 23.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Dorchester.

When they arrived, they were advised that the person had stolen $600 from the register and discarded his clothing on Norwell Street, police say.

Boston Police say when they tried to stop the teen, he ran and threw a firearm before he was caught.

Authorities say they recovered two replica firearms.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

