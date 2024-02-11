robbery

Teenager arrested in connection to Domino's driver robbery in Hyde Park

Boston police shared images of two people connected to the robbery, which took place about 1:42 p.m. on Woodglen Road. Both are carrying pizza boxes in the images.

By Asher Klein and Irvin Rodriguez

Medianews Group/reading Eagle Via Getty Images | Medianews Group | Getty Images

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a pizza delivery man in Hyde Park on Wednesday, February 7.

Boston police shared images of two people connected to the robbery, which took place about 1:42 p.m. on Woodglen Road. Both are carrying pizza boxes in the images.

A black gun was pointed at the pizza delivery person during the robbery, believed to have been carried out by two teenagers. They grabbed the driver's food bag and ran off, police said.

Boston Police say they saw a person matching the description of one of the suspects on Saturday, but they escaped police custody.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A short time later, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with delinquency to wit: armed robbery, according to authorities.

According to police, they searched the residence of the 15-year-old and recovered evidence of the crime.

The teenager will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The second suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607, or to reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

More Boston news

Boston Feb 9

Police dog finds 4 mummified monkeys in bag at Boston's Logan airport

Boston Feb 9

Seaport area eyed as new site for migrant shelter

pizza Feb 8

The best spots to get a slice of Pizza in the Boston Area

This article tagged under:

robberyBostonHyde ParkDomino's Pizza Inc
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us