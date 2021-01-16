Local

Teenager Arrested on Murder Charge in Deadly Dorchester Shooting, Police Say

A 17-year-old was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Quincy that matched the description of a vehicle tied to the Dorchester shooting, according to Boston police

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Getty Images

An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday morning in connection to a deadly shooting in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Juan Nazario is facing several charges, including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. 

Police believe the shooting took place on Ferndale Street about 6:47 p.m. Friday night, but the officers who were called there for a report of gunshots couldn't determine where it had happen, according to a police statement released Saturday. The officers were told a car had fled the scene. 

A vehicle matching the description of the one from the Dorchester shooting was found by officers in Quincy, and inside was a 17-year-old who had been shot, according to Boston police. The victim, identified as Akeem Polimis of Dorchester, was pronounced dead on scene. 

Nazario will appear in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if Nazario had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. 

